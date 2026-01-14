Police arrest LAMATA driver over death of 19-year-old pedestrian

The Airport Police Command has arrested a driver for the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Adewale Abiodun following a fatal accident involving a 19-year-old female pedestrian at Ikeja Bus Stop in Lagos.

According to spokesperson for the command, Mohammed Adeola, the driver was operating an Ashok Leyland LAMATA bus with the registration number: MUS 139 YL.

The incident occurred last Friday, when the victim was hit by the bus stop as she was walking towards the airport after getting off another bus.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver fled the scene Despite efforts by bystanders to save her, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Air Force Base Hospital in Ikeja.

The Airport Police Command immediately launched an investigation and initiated a search for the driver. Working with LAMATA, they were able to locate and apprehend the suspect, identified as Mr Adewale Abiodun, who is now in police custody.

Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, Dr Olufunke Ogunbode, expressed condolences for the tragic loss of life and assured that justice would be served.

She emphasised that negligence and reckless driving would not be tolerated, and offenders would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.

Ogunbode urged both motorists and pedestrians to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar incidents in future. The suspect would be brought to court once the investigation is complete.