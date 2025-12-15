Police arrest man for allegedly killing wife in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 58-year-old man, Vitalis Nwoko, over the alleged murder of his wife, Uloma, in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday night.

According to him, the deceased’s sister lodged a complaint at the Ahiazu Mbaise Divisional Headquarters, alleging that Nwoko violently assaulted his wife during a domestic dispute, after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Okoye said: “Operatives of the Ahiazu Mbaise Divisional Headquarters have arrested one Vitalis Nwoko (58), of Umuagba, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, for the alleged murder of his wife, Uloma.

“The arrest followed a report lodged at the Division by the deceased’s sister, who alleged that the suspect violently assaulted his wife during a domestic dispute. Acting promptly on the report, operatives of the Division arrested the suspect.”

The Police Public Relations Officer further disclosed findings from preliminary investigations.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect stated that a misunderstanding between him and his wife on 11th December 2025 escalated into a physical altercation, during which the victim collapsed. She was rushed to Cecilia Hospital, Ogbe, where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Okoye said.

He added that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for thorough investigation and prosecution,” he stated.

Okoye also quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, as urging residents to promptly report cases of domestic violence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, urges residents to promptly report cases of domestic violence, assuring the public of the Command’s resolve to deal decisively with perpetrators,” he said.

Last week, operatives of the Imo State police command neutralised two kidnappers and arrested 12 suspects.

During recent operations, the security officers also found the body of a kidnap victim, 12 phones, arms and ammunition.

The victim’s body has been deposited in a morgue.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed in a statement that the operations were carried out by officers of the Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), on Obudi/Mgbala Road in Oguta Local Council.

The officers engaged a gang of kidnappers using a white mini bus.

In a separate operation, officers of the Nekede Division in Owerri West Local Council arrested 12 suspects and recovered 12 phones and dangerous weapons from Umuezeruokam Forest.