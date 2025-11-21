Police arrest okada rider for allegedly killing wife, recover dead body in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcyclist, otherwise known as okada rider, for allegedly conveying a fresh dead body, suspected to be his wife, to an unknown destination.

The suspect, Godonu Lowe, who was a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted by the police, yesterday, at about 1:05 p.m., while escaping with the dead body from the community.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Odutola said that the okada rider was intercepted during a stop-and-search operation by the police in Ilaro following an information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that a man was running away from the community with the dead body of a woman on his motorcycle.

According to her, the DPO swiftly led his men into action and the suspect was intercepted with a dead body tied in a sack at the back of his motorcycle, and was promptly arrested.

Odutola said when the sack was opened, the dead body was discovered to be of the motorcycle rider’s wife, with bleeding around the neck and cutlass injuries arising from violent on her dead body.

She said the police suspected a foul-play and later recovered a blood stain cutlass from the crime scene, adding that the suspect had been taken to the police custody while the remains of the victim had been taken to the morgue in Ilaro for autopsy.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, has therefore, urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to assist the police in crime prevention and detection, emphasising that even the slightest suspicion reported to the police could save lives.