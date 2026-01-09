Police arrest six kidnappers, rescue three in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims, two females and one male, in the Lafia East Development Area of the Lafia Local Government Area.

The command said the breakthrough was achieved in collaboration with local vigilantes, who stormed suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Angara and Fadaman Bauna villages within the Lafia East Development Area.

According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of the six suspects and the successful rescue of the three victims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ramhan Nansel, and made available to journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Friday.

The statement said the victims were rescued unhurt, promptly treated and reunited with their families.

“This operation followed a complaint lodged on 07/01/2026, reporting that suspected kidnappers invaded Angara village and abducted two females, leaving behind an infant, and later kidnapped another male in the same village.

“Acting on this information, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, immediately ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators, which culminated in the successful arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims,” the statement said.

The PPRO added that the suspects had confessed to committing the crime and had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on the directive of the Commissioner of Police for thorough investigation and prosecution.

He noted that the move was intended to serve as a deterrent to others with criminal intentions.

The police image-maker further said the Commissioner of Police reassured the people of Nasarawa State of the command’s unwavering commitment to decisively tackle all forms of criminality across the state’s 13 local government areas.