Police arrest son, four others for faking kidnapping to extort mother in Lagos

The operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad of the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at about 1 p.m., arrested five suspects in connection with a fake and stage-managed kidnapping in the state.

The incident involved a schoolboy pleading for mercy in the fake kidnappers’ den.

The suspects are 20-year-old Anyabike Kingsley; 17-year-old Kosiko Patrick; 15-year-old Victor Aligwo; 19-year-old David Odudu; and 19-year-old Umeh Victor. The suspects, who faked the kidnapping incident, were arrested and are now in police custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident, which initially generated widespread public concern, was first reported as a case of a missing person at Ago Palace Division on November 26, 2025. Subsequent to the investigation, it was established that the alleged kidnap was deliberately orchestrated by the victim himself, one Victor Aligwo, in collaboration with four of his friends, using the room of his cohort, Umeh Victor, to carry out the fake kidnapping act.

Following diligent, intelligence-led and discreet investigation, the suspects were apprehended on the 17th and 18th of December, 2025, at Volkswagen Roundabout and the Ago Palace area, respectively.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly conspired to stage the fake kidnapping with the intent of extorting money from the mother of the suspected victim, Victor Aligwo, who had recently received the sum of N4 million from a contribution.

To actualise and make the fake kidnapping real, the suspects recorded and circulated a distress video showing Victor Aligwo pleading for help, thereby creating fear and panic in the mind of his mother and his family to pay ransom to the alleged kidnappers.

A ransom of N1.7 million was paid and later transferred to the account of one of the fake kidnappers by the mother to get him freed. The money was later shared amongst them. Following the payment, the police operatives traced the Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal used for the ransom transaction, leading to the arrest of all suspects involved.

Spokesperson for the Command, Abimbola Adebisi, said that investigation into the matter is ongoing, and all the suspects will be charged to court for their prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, has warned all criminal elements to desist from any form of crime and to curtail any form of criminal activities within the state, assuring that the Command will not relent in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The Command reassured residents that this incident was not a case of kidnapping and that there is no cause for panic. Members of the public are encouraged to continue their lawful activities and promptly report any suspicious acts or movements to the Police through the Command’s emergency numbers: 0706 101 9374, 0806 515 4338, 0806 329 9264, 0803 934 4870.