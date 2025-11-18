Police arrest suspected organ harvester, rescue four victims in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police have arrested a suspected organ harvester and rescued four intended victims in Lafia, the state capital, authorities said on Tuesday.

State Commissioner of Police CP Shettima Mohammed Jauro disclosed that 40-year-old Maro Ebojoh was apprehended at Yahaya Sabo Motor Park, Bukan Sidi, while allegedly preparing to harvest the kidneys of four young men.

The intended victims, Umar Ahmed Barau, 25; Suleman Alhaji-Garba, 20; Williams Dadung, 32; and Stanley Ezekiel, 27, were reportedly lured with promises of N2 million each for their kidneys. The suspects had already made an initial deposit of N500,000 to entice the victims.

“The command detailed operatives to the facility where the organ harvest was to occur. The victims were placed on medical rest at a hotel to stabilise one individual’s blood pressure before further screening,” CP Jauro said.

He added that the victims were later sent to a medical facility in Abuja for assessment.

The suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting that he had previously procured a donor for another client two months ago, receiving N1 million while paying the victim N2.5 million.

In a separate operation, nine suspects were arrested for gang-related robberies in Mararaba and surrounding areas.

Their activities allegedly involved attacking residents at night, stealing mobile phones, and transferring funds from victims’ bank accounts before selling the devices. One of their attacks reportedly resulted in the death of a police officer’s son at Uke Karu.

CP Jauro urged the public to remain vigilant, warning against individuals masquerading as legitimate organ donors, particularly with the festive season approaching.

He noted that organ harvesting remains a growing menace in Nasarawa, often preying on poor youths who engage in menial jobs to survive.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man identified as Yusuf has been arrested in Adamawa State for allegedly trafficking girls to Lagos, from where they were transported to Ghana for prostitution.

Police say Yusuf confessed to working as a transporter within a wider trafficking syndicate for several years.

According to a statement by the command in Yola on Tuesday, the suspect collaborated with two women, identified as Happy and Elizabeth, who allegedly supplied the girls.

The suspect claimed his job was to move the victims from Yola to Lagos and hand them over to another agent responsible for taking them onward to Ghana.

“Happy once introduced me to the woman who normally collects the girls in Lagos and takes them to Ghana, but I don’t have direct contact with her,” he told investigators.

Yusuf further disclosed that he received N50,000 for each girl he transported. The victims were reportedly aged between 14 and 30.

He was also said to have claimed to have temporarily stopped trafficking after losing his job and vehicles, but returned to it “out of frustration.”

He expressed remorse, saying he is married with three children and would never want his daughter to become a victim of prostitution.