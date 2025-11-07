Police arrest two Cameroonians for human trafficking, kidnapping

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two Cameroonian nationals linked to a notorious syndicate allegedly involved in luring and kidnapping unsuspecting victims under the guise of processing foreign visas.

The command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omolola Odutola, disclosed that on Tuesday, at about 10:30 a.m., operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Eleweran, responded to a distress call from a Cameroonian woman who recounted how she had been deceived into Nigeria by a fellow Cameroonian identified as Donald.

According to Odutola, the victim said she arrived in Nigeria on September 29, 2025, after Donald promised to help her secure a Canadian visa.

Upon landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, she was received by the supposed “agency” and transported to Mowe, Ogun State, where she and her 23-year-old younger sister were held hostage.

“On November 3, the victim escaped from captivity and alerted the police, revealing that more victims were being held in a two-bedroom apartment in the Pakuro area of Ogun State,” Odutola said.

Following the report, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the hideout and rescued another victim, Kengne Maeva, unhurt.

Two suspects Ndzana Kamga Isidore and Tingue Stephen, were arrested at the scene, while the principal suspect, Donald, remains on the run.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims’ family members in Cameroon had paid 3,600,000 CFA as ransom into the bank account of the fleeing suspect.

Reacting to the development, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, directed continuous monitoring of similar criminal activities across the state.

He also instructed tactical commanders to engage community leaders and Community Development Association (CDA) chairmen, especially in remote areas, to immediately report suspicious foreign nationals renting apartments.

The Commissioner reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements find no safe haven within Ogun State.

In a related development, five members of international organised criminal groups (IOCG) arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with the seizure of 68.9 kilogrammes of cocaine and tramadol at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, have been sentenced to a combined 21 years’ imprisonment.

The convicts, Olasupo Michael Oladimeji, Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi, and Sola Adegoke, were identified as leaders of one of the drug cartels.

They were arrested after NDLEA operatives intercepted 17.9 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms destined for Sydney, Australia, at the airport’s export shed on August 26, 2025.

During further investigation, officers recovered 20.5 kilogrammes of Canadian Loud (a potent strain of cannabis) from Ogunbiyi’s residence in Lekki, as well as a black Range Rover SUV (registration number RBC 459 EJ) from Adegoke’s home in Ikeja GRA.