Police arrest two security guards for stealing Bauchi govt vehicle 

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two security guards for allegedly stealing a Bauchi State Government L-Press vehicle.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Nafiu Habib, said the incident was reported on December 12, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m. by Ibrahim Markus of Wuntin Dada, Bauchi, a private security supervisor with Royal Security Guard Limited.



The case was reported at B Division Police Headquarters, Bauchi, alleging the theft of an official vehicle belonging to a government organisation.



The complainant stated that on December 11, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m., he received a distress call from the Coordinator of Bauchi L-PRES Government Organisation, informing him that two private security guards posted to the organisation’s premises along Adamu Jumba Road, GRA, Bauchi, allegedly conspired and made away with one of the organisation’s official vehicles.



The suspects were identified as Yarda John, 19, of GRA, Bauchi, and Jessy Danjuma, 19, of State Low-Cost, Bauchi. The stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux, bearing registration number 03B-04 BA, belonged to L-Press.



Police operatives recovered the stolen vehicle at Bauchi Club, GRA, and arrested the two suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged to court upon its conclusion.