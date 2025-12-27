Police arrest two suspected kidnappers in Adamawa community

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers accused of terrorising residents of Sarau Belel community in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest followed a complaint received on December 26, 2025, from Mr. Emmanuel Daniel of Sagal Village, Sarau Belel.

According to the police, Daniel reported that he was being threatened with abduction by two men who allegedly claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of his younger brother, Joshua Daniel, in November 2024.

“Daniel reported that he was being threatened with abduction by two men who allegedly claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of his younger brother, Joshua Daniel, in November 2024,” the statement read.

Police said the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State, Mr. Dankombo Morris, ordered an immediate response upon receiving the report.

Operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Sarau Belel, subsequently carried out a coordinated operation which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Sunday Yakubu, 36, and Daniel Yakubu, 38, both residents of Konjoli Village in Maiha Local Government Area.

Police sources disclosed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the allegations and are currently assisting investigators with useful information to aid further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take over the case to ensure a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution of the suspects in accordance with the law.

The Adamawa State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state and urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information.