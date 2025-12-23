Police begin 24-hour security across Lagos maritime trade routes

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Police, Western Command, has activated comprehensive security measures across major port corridors in Lagos State to ensure safety and uninterrupted maritime operations during the Yuletide season.

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police Western Command, Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Isaac Hundeyin, said that the round-the-clock patrols on land and water had been intensified to deter criminal activities and ensure the safety of vessels, cargo and port infrastructure.

Agbaminoja said the security directives were to safeguard port users, maritime stakeholders and critical national assets across all port corridors in the state during the festive period.

She said that security measures had been activated across Apapa Port, Tin Can and Island Port, Lekki Deep-Sea Port, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, and the marine patrol axis covering up to 12 nautical miles.

The commissioner stated that the strategy aims to guarantee seamless port operations amid increased human and vehicular traffic typically associated with the festive season.

To ensure a safe festive season, Agbaminoja said that the Command had strengthened collaboration with sister-security agencies, terminal operators, shipping companies and Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) to enable real-time response to security concerns.

She added that additional personnel had also been deployed to critical locations prone to human congestion and vehicular traffic during the Yuletide period, while intelligence gathering and surveillance operations have been enhanced to identify and prevent potential threats to ports’ safety and national economic assets.

The commissioner, therefore, urged all port users to remain vigilant, comply with security guidelines, and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest Port Police Division or the Marine Unit.

“The Command wishes to reassure port users, maritime stakeholders and the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining safety, security, and order across all port corridors during the Yuletide period. The command also remains committed to ensuring that activities within the nation’s maritime domain continue smoothly and securely throughout the season and beyond,” the commissioner stated.