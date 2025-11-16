Police brutality victims protest non-payment of N511m compensation in Abia

Victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in Abia State have protested the non-payment of N511 million in compensation allegedly approved for them.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, the group said the compensation was approved for 46 of the 86 petitioners who applied to the panel set up by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The panel was chaired by former Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Sunday Imo, with former Solicitor General, Mrs Uzo Uche Ikonne, as Secretary.

The protesters have petitioned Governor Alex Otti and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, urging them to facilitate the payment. Copies of the petition, signed by Dr Osita Nwabuko and Harrison Ikwue, were distributed to journalists.

They stated that the panel sat for several months and submitted its report and recommendations to the Ikpeazu administration in July 2021, and that approval for the payment of N511 million was granted but not implemented before the end of the administration.

The victims noted that, while other states have compensated affected individuals in line with federal government directives, Abia has yet to do so. Their petition to Governor Otti read in part: “In 2020, when Nigerians were brutalised by the police in various parts of the country, the federal government gave a directive to the states to set up panel of inquiry to ascertain the magnitude of the cases towards compensation of the victims.”

According to the petitioners, the panel considered over 86 cases, of which 46 were found to have merit and recommended for compensation. They expressed concern that, despite repeated letters and appeals submitted through various government offices, including the Secretary to the State Government, the Attorney General, the Chief of Staff, and the Chief Security Officer, payment has not been made.

Coordinator of the group, Dr Osita Nwabuko, appealed to Governor Otti to order the release of the funds, noting that Lagos, the FCT, Osun, Ekiti and Rivers states had compensated their own victims.

According to him, many of the Abia victims are homeless, ill or deceased. He added that some that died are still in the mortuary because of lack of funds.

The petitioners appealed to Governor Otti for an audience, adding: “You have been our hope before you came on board as our governor, and now that you are on board, you are still our hope. We have desired as a group to have audience with you; kindly accommodate us in your busy schedule.”