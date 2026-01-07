Police bust inter-state kidnap syndicate, recover firearms

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and the proliferation of illegal firearms, arresting key suspects and recovering high-grade weapons across Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Aina Adesola, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Asaba, where he reassured residents of the Command’s “unwavering commitment” to tackling violent crime and restoring public confidence in security across the state.

According to the Police Commissioner, the success followed sustained, intelligence-driven operations by the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), acting on credible information about a notorious inter-state kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate terrorising communities in the Niger Delta.

The operation recorded a major breakthrough on December 29, 2025, when operatives extended investigations to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, leading to the arrest of one Abubakar Mohammed.

“During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in the criminal network and led detectives to a concealed bush location along Tobia Village, near the Amasoma area of Airport Road in Bayelsa State.

“At the location, police operatives uncovered a cache of arms buried and carefully wrapped in a sack. Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, 76 rounds of live ammunition and two AK-47 magazines.

“The investigation, however, did not end there. At about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2026, the suspect again guided operatives to another hidden arms dump located within the Uyamuge Forest along the Ughelli–Warri axis of Delta State,” he said.

He added that further search led to the recovery of one K2 rifle, 49 rounds of live ammunition, three K2 magazines, one pump-action gun and 32 live cartridges.

Police authorities said the suspect remains in custody and is providing further information to aid ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling the entire criminal network.

In a related development, operatives of the CP-SAT also foiled an illegal arms transaction in Ughelli town. Acting on credible intelligence, the police carried out a sting operation at about 7:15 p.m. on January 3, 2026, at Ovieta Street, Ughelli, arresting three suspects allegedly involved in the deal.

Those arrested were identified as Areuro Oke, 38, the intended buyer of a pump-action gun; Onos Echabor, 47, described as the middleman; and Akpofure Emmanuel, 45. All three suspects are residents of Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Recovered during the operation were one pump-action gun and the sum of ₦280,000, said to be part payment for the illegal arms transaction.

Commissioner Adesola warned criminals operating within and outside Delta State to abandon crime or face the full weight of the law, stressing that the Command would sustain aggressive intelligence-led policing in collaboration with sister security agencies.

He also urged members of the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information, noting that community cooperation remains critical to winning the war against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.