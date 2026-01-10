Police commissioner disburses N18.38m to families of deceased officers in Borno

Borno State Police Commissioner, Naziru Abdulmajid, has disbursed N18,384,135.8 to nine families of the deceased police officers and men in the state.

According to the command, the payments were made under the Nigeria Police Force Group Life Assurance Scheme (GLAS).

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nahum Daso, disclosed this on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said: “The beneficiaries comprise the next-of-kin and family members of police officers who paid the supreme price, while serving the nation with courage, dedication, and professionalism in the state.”

Daso added that the N18.38 million is among other welfare schemes paid to the next-of-kin of deceased officers’ hazardous benefits.

The ASP, therefore, reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) commitment to the welfare of its numerous personnel and their families.

Abdulmajid, who represented the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, stressed that “the welfare of officers and their families remains a topmost priority of the Force.”

Abdulmajid described GLAS, as a clear demonstration of Egbetokun’s compassion, accountability, and exemplary leadership by honouring officers who paid the supreme price during their course of duties for the nation’s peace and security.

He urged the families to judiciously utilise the already paid benefits, by supporting the education, healthcare, and the wellbeing of their family members in the various communities.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Usman Lawan expressed appreciation to the IGP and the Force leadership for his compassionate gestures, assuring that the funds would be responsibly utilised for all family members.