Police condemn attack on Anambra Church, vow to hunt down perpetrators

The Police Command in Anambra has condemned the attack on a Church carried out by armed criminals which resulted in the death of one person and leaving several others injured.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Awka.

Ikenga said that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had condemned the heinous and abominable act.

“This abominable act, committed against innocent worshippers, was not only an assault on the community but a grave affront to our shared values of peace, sanctity of life, and freedom of worship.

“The Command extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the entire Lilu community and assures the public that the Police shall relentlessly hunt down the perpetrators of this crime.

“Our community should not be subjected to such brutality as the command will not allow criminals to instill fear or destabilize the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain”, the commissioner said.

Orutugu urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the joint security team investigating the matter by providing useful information that can assist ongoing investigations for justice to be served.

He said that the command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property across Ihiala and the entire state.