Police confirm death of notorious bandit in Benue

The Police Command in Benue has confirmed the death of a notorious bandit, Terkaa Samuel of Jandekyula, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba.

The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi.

Edet said the bandit was shot on Wednesday around Channel Two, Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue during an exchange of gunshots.

She said the Command had received intelligence reports that a group of armed bandits were around Channel Two, planning to kidnap a hotelier within the area.

She said a patrol team attached to the Ukum Division was immediately deployed to the location.

“Upon sighting the police operatives, the bandits opened fire. The patrol team responded with superior firepower, during which one of the bandits sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

“During the operation, one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, two rounds of live 9mm ammunition, and a bag containing charms were recovered from him.

“The injured bandit was rushed to General Hospital, Zaki-Biam, where he was confirmed dead by the attending medical doctor.

“The deceased was later identified as Terkaa Samuel, a notorious bandit from Jandekyula, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State,” she said.

Edet also said that on the same date, operatives attached to Jato-Aka Division responded to a violent clash between rival cult groups known as Red and Black.

She said the clash resulted in the death of two persons, while other victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Edet said eight suspects were arrested during the operation, while one locally fabricated pistol, an expended cartridge, two axes and two machetes were recovered from them.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ifeanyi Emenari, has assured the people of Benue of the Command’s unwavering commitment to continue to safeguard lives and property.