Police confirm killing of two officers by suspected IPOB members

A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a Biafra flag during a rally in support of Kanu, REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two police officers during an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Enugu.

The incident occurred on Friday night at a stop-and-search point in front of the Police Detective College along Agbani Road, Enugu. The attackers also set the patrol vehicle of the officers ablaze.

The attack was the second within one month in the Enugu metropolis. On December 27, 2025, two policemen were similarly killed at Zik Avenue, and their patrol van was set on fire during an incident that occurred at about 9:00 pm.

Sources had initially claimed that four officers lost their lives in Friday’s attack. However, the police, in a statement confirming the incident, said two officers were killed, adding that some of the attackers fled with gunshot wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, linked the attack to suspected IPOB and ESN members.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, had directed tactical and intelligence operatives to intensify the ongoing manhunt for the attackers.

According to him, the operatives are pursuing “suspected IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements who attacked a Police Distress Response Squad (DRS) team along Agbani Road, Enugu, on the night of 15th January 2026.”

Ndukwe narrated: “The criminal elements suddenly opened fire on the police team without provocation. The operatives responded promptly, forcing the assailants to flee with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“During the exchange of gunfire, the team’s operational vehicle caught fire, while two police officers sustained severe gunshot injuries.

“The injured officers were taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention but were later confirmed dead by the attending medical personnel.”

Following the incident, he said the Commissioner of Police charged operatives to deploy all available resources and leverage actionable intelligence to ensure the fleeing suspects are arrested and brought to justice.

The police also confirmed the recovery of a Lexus 330 Jeep earlier snatched from its owner and allegedly used by the attackers. The vehicle was said to be riddled with multiple bullet holes from the gunfight.

“Commissioner Giwa has further appealed to members of the public with credible information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects to promptly volunteer such information to the Police.

He assured that the Command remains resolute and committed to ensuring that the subversive and violent criminal elements do not evade justice,” Ndukwe added.