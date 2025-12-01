Police crack down on car thieves, recover stolen vehicles

Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspects and recovered two stolen vehicles following strides in combating car theft and snatching in the state.

A statement from the command yesterday noted that operatives from the C4I Intelligence Unit, on November 20, 2025, about 6.00pm, arrested Abubakar Abdulsalam, 43, and Shagari Shehu, 35, in connection with the theft of a white Toyota Hilux.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, the suspects were found in possession of the stolen vehicles following credible information.

She noted that the operatives were working to establish the suspects’ potential links to other vehicle-related crimes in the state and arrest other syndicate members, adding that the vehicles, which had fake registration numbers, are in police custody for discreet investigation.

She said: “The suspects are undergoing in-depth investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the theft and their individual involvement. The police are working to establish the suspects’ potential links to other vehicle-related crimes in the state and arrest other syndicate members.

“The Rivers State Police Command appreciates the public’s continued support in the fight against crime and urges anyone with information on similar crimes to come forward and assist the police in its investigations.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the efforts of the operatives and appreciated the public’s continued support in the fight against crime. .

He added that the police would continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Rivers State remains a safe and secure place for all residents and visitors alike.