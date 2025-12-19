Police expose fake kidnapping, adulterated gin factory in Delta

What began as a distressing report of a baby snatched during a robbery has unravelled into a chilling case of child trafficking. At the same time, a separate police operation has exposed a decades-long illicit alcohol production enterprise, deepening concerns over public safety and criminal deception in Delta State.

Delta State Police command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, told The Guardian in Asaba on Friday that on December 19, 2025, a resident of Kokori in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Rita Ughale, reported at the Ekpan Police Division that her two-month-old baby had been forcibly taken from her by robbers while she was travelling in a tricycle. The report triggered swift action, with the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Labe Joseph, immediately mobilising operatives for a search-and-rescue operation.

Edafe explained that what initially appeared to be a brutal robbery soon took a disturbing turn.

According to him, inconsistencies and suspicious conduct observed in the woman’s account prompted deeper interrogation.

“Under questioning, Ughale allegedly confessed that the kidnapping story was fabricated. She reportedly admitted selling her two-month-old baby for ₦1.5 million to a couple identified as Osas Omijie, 39, and Judith Omijie, 30.

“The couple were promptly arrested, while the infant was rescued unharmed and placed in protective custody. Police said all suspects are currently being held as investigations continue, with efforts underway to track down other accomplices in what authorities believe may be a broader child-trafficking network”, he stated.

The Police image maker also disclosed that Delta State Police operatives on December 14, 2025, uncovered what he described as a dangerous illegal alcohol production and repackaging operation in Ughelli.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Eagle Net Special Squad, Ughelli Surveillance Team, executed a search warrant at the residence of a 67-year-old woman, Lydia Osanebi, at Otor-Edor, Ughelli. During the search, officers recovered large quantities of hazardous chemicals suspected to include methanol, formalin and cochineal (carminic acid), along with empty and newly printed seals, labels and packaging materials of various popular dry gin brands.

Also seized were over 60 litres of suspected counterfeit and adulterated dry gin, super glue, stickers and shot glasses—suggesting a sophisticated operation designed to deceive consumers into believing the products were genuine.

Police said the suspect voluntarily confessed during interrogation to producing and repackaging adulterated dry gin using recycled original bottles for more than 20 years. Preliminary findings indicate that methanol, one of the recovered substances, is highly toxic and capable of causing severe health complications, including organ failure, permanent blindness, coma and death.

The twin incidents have raised fresh alarm over the brazenness of criminal activity and the ease with which vulnerable lives—both infants and unsuspecting consumers—can be exploited for profit.

While police have lauded the operatives for swift intervention, rights groups and public health advocates are calling for stiffer penalties and stronger regulatory oversight to deter child trafficking and the circulation of lethal counterfeit products.

The Delta State Police Command said investigations into both cases are ongoing and assured the public that all suspects will be diligently prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.