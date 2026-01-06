Police foil armed robbery attack, neutralise one suspect in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reported that on January 2, 2026, its operatives stopped an armed robbery at a petrol station along Ikot Ekpene Road, near Ikot Ekang Junction in Abak Local Government Area.

This was contained in a tweet shared on X by the state Police Command on Tuesday.

During the incident, the police engaged in a gun battle with the robbers, resulting in the neutralisation of one suspect. The remaining five suspects managed to escape, albeit with gunshot wounds. DSP Timfon John, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, shared this information in a statement issued on Saturday in Uyo, noting that the police acted on credible intelligence.

“At about 1947 hours, the criminal gang, numbering approximately six armed men, arrived at the area and attempted to rob the pump attendants. Upon sighting the police team, a gun duel ensued.

“During the exchange of fire, one of the armed robbers was fatally wounded, while the remaining members of the gang fled the scene, running into a nearby bush and escaping via motorcycles. Information at our disposal suggests that some of the fleeing suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“A thorough combing of the area led to the recovery of the following items: four locally made guns, six live cartridges, one Samsung phone, one Itel phone, one brown bag, one wallet, and four ATM cards.”

The body of the neutralised suspect, yet to be identified, was found with charms tied to it and has been taken to a mortuary.

John stated that the Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, FSI, commended the officers involved for their bravery, swift response, and professionalism. Their actions prevented the robbery from escalating and ensured that no innocent lives were lost and no property was damaged during the operation. She also assured the public that an intensive manhunt is ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

“Members of the public, particularly medical practitioners, are encouraged to report any individual seeking treatment for gunshot wounds under suspicious circumstances. All information provided will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” the statement added