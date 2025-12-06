Police intercept stolen vehicles, dismantle criminal hideouts in Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command has intercepted several stolen vehicles, dismantled betting hubs used as criminal hideouts, and intensified surveillance around riverine communities notorious for illegal boat movements.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Bello, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to him over the weekend by the leadership of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the State Police Headquarters in Calabar, where both sides committed to closer collaboration to maintain the state’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful destinations.

Receiving the delegation, the CP described the press as “the last oversight body,” noting that journalists play a critical role in holding institutions accountable and amplifying security issues that require urgent attention.

He said that the Command has been working round-the-clock behind the scenes to neutralise threats, intercept criminal gangs, and prevent attacks across coastal and hinterland communities.

According to him, many of the security breakthroughs achieved in recent months were result of deep intelligence-sharing among the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, and other allied agencies.

“If we don’t tell you, you won’t even know. We receive intelligence reports daily—about sea pirates, gun runners and planned kidnappings—and we work silently to abort them. What you see as peace today comes from hard work behind the scenes,” he said.

He said the Command was also enforcing the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on the ban on fireworks, with operatives already deployed to markets to track sellers of banned explosives ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The CP thanked the journalists for the visit, noting that their cooperation was “critical for projecting accurate information” and countering misinformation that could trigger panic.

Also speaking, the NUJ Chairman, Archibong Bassey, said the visit is aimed at strengthening their partnership to boost public safety and deepen information-sharing as the festive season approaches.

She praised the Police for the significant improvement in safety across the state, especially in areas like Satellite Town, which previously battled frequent robbery and kidnapping cases.

The NUJ Chairman emphasised that journalists in the state have observed “a clear reduction in theft and violent crimes,” crediting the development to the vigilance of Police personnel.

She, however, appealed for heightened security during the festive period, warning that criminals often attempt to take advantage of increased human and vehicular movement to perpetrate crimes.

“We are partners in building the state and the nation. We will continue to support the Command,” the Chairman added.

Both parties agreed to deepen communication channels, strengthen mutual trust, and work collaboratively to maintain the state’s status as a peaceful and safe environment for residents and visitors.

The visit ended with a renewed commitment to joint efforts aimed at safeguarding lives, protecting communities, and promoting the developmental strides of the state government.