Police investigate disappearance of Bayelsa corps member

The Bayelsa State Police Command has opened an investigation into the disappearance of a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Levi Anyanwu, who has been missing since October 8, 2025.

Anyanwu, serving with the Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, was last seen by acquaintances before his sudden disappearance.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Musa Mohammed, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit had been directed to take charge of the investigation.

According to the statement, the missing corps member was last reported to be in the company of fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mr and Mrs Wisdom George, who stated that he had left their home after spending some time with them.

“The George family disclosed that the corps member had complained of illness and was taken to Kaiama Referral Hospital on October 4, 2025, where he was treated and discharged the next day. On October 6, he was said to have left for an unknown destination and has not been seen since,” the police said.

Detectives also questioned Anyanwu’s roommate, Mr. Oke Emmanuel, who corroborated parts of the account, confirming that his colleague had been staying with the George family before his disappearance.

The police further revealed that two inmates at the Igbara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State, allegedly extorted ₦100,000 from the missing man’s father after contacting him under the guise of kidnappers.

“The sum was transferred to an Opay account belonging to one Atinuke Oluwalose, identified as a collaborator of the detained inmate. The inmates admitted to obtaining the family’s contact from social media,” the statement added.

Investigators are exploring multiple leads, including personal factors that may have influenced the missing corps member’s actions.

“There is no evidence of kidnapping in this case. Detectives are working to establish a conclusive understanding of the circumstances. The findings so far are revealing,” the police stated.

The command urged the public to provide any credible information that could assist in locating the missing corps member.

In a related development, a 19-year-old woman from Gombe State, Aisha Ibrahim, has gone missing in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

According to her brother-in-law, Shehu Muhammed Danladi, Aisha, a nursing student at Glorious Amazing Grace and Maternity Hospital, Ikot Ekpo, 8 Miles Junction, Calabar, was last seen on October 30, 2025, while heading to work.

A resident of Nasarawa, a Hausa settlement in Calabar, Aisha has been untraceable since that day.

“Since that day, we have not heard from her again. We are growing increasingly worried over her whereabouts,” Danladi said, appealing to the public for assistance.