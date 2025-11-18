Police investigate killing of APC chieftain in Delta, party

.Arrest 54-year-old man for defiling three daughters

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Mr Ese Idisi, the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ethiope East Local Council.

Idisi was murdered by unidentified assailants in the Okpara Waterside community, a development that has sent shockwaves through political and community circles.

The spokesperson for the police command, SP Bright Edafe, said the command received a report of the killing and had opened an investigation.

“We got a report that he was murdered and we are presently investigating,” Edafe said, adding that details surrounding the incident remained unclear as of press time.

The killing has sparked outrage and deep concern within the APC in Delta State. The party, in a strongly worded statement, described Idisi’s death as a “brutal and condemnable killing” that has devastated its state chapter.

In the statement, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Mr Valentine Onojeghuo, called on security agencies to conduct a “thorough, uncompromising, and professional investigation” into what he described as a “cruel and senseless murder.”

He insisted that “the perpetrators, sponsors, and anyone connected to this heinous act must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice without delay. Nothing short of a full-scale investigation will suffice in the prevailing circumstances.”

The party extended its condolences to Idisi’s family, describing him as a loyal, committed, and dependable party stalwart whose death had created a painful void in his community and within APC’s Ethiope East Ward 4.

“His death is not just a loss; it is a heavy blow that has plunged the Party into mourning,” he added.

Additionally, the Delta State Police Command has arrested 54-year-old ThankGod Ngozi Odega for sexually abusing his three daughters, aged 24, 15, and 13.

Odega’s arrest followed a confession from his youngest daughter after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ogborikoko Division conducted an outreach at schools within her jurisdiction. During the outreach, the senior policewoman encouraged the female students to be brave enough to speak out if an adult makes unwanted physical contact or attempts any form of sexual abuse.

Bright Edafe, the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, expressed appreciation for the DPO’s outreach efforts while interviewing both the suspect and his abused children. He stated, “Without getting too emotional, I have with me a 54-year-old man who has been sleeping with his three daughters, not once, not twice, not thrice. He even does it with any of his daughter’s friends who visit them. When we talk about proactive policing, this is one of them. A big thank you to the DPO Ogborikoko Division for the outreach. If not for her, this could not have come out.”

The eldest daughter, now 24, recounted that her father’s abuse began when she was just twelve years old and in primary school. She had kept silent out of fear, believing that speaking out would be an act of shame. However, her 15-year-old sister, who played a crucial role in revealing the situation, felt compelled to cry after the DPO advised them during the outreach to report any attempts at sexual molestation. The younger sister confided in a friend, who also admitted to being sexually harassed by Odega, leading her to stop visiting the family home.

Meanwhile, the suspect has claimed that the devil made him do it and is pleading for leniency. However, Edafe affirmed that he must face justice in court.