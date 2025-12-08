Police launch manhunt as assailants kill 4 in Soludo’s aide’s community

Four persons – all male – were gunned down by unknown assailants in the Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Council Area of Anambra State.

Nawfia is the hometown of Chief Nwoye, popularly called Glamour, who is the Deputy Chief of Staff/Chief Protocol to Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

The community has become notorious in the news for the wrong reason, either bordering on fishy killings, shady land deals, or torn apart by chieftaincy and town union leadership tussles over the years.

Exactly a year after a similar shooting spree and killing engulfed the community, in which four men were feared shot dead.

A source told newsmen that unknown gunmen who operated in a black Lexus Jeep with a yet-to-ascertained registration number stormed Afor Nawfia Market and opened fire, presumably gunning down the four persons in the early hours of the evening of Sunday.

The shooting created pandemonium as bystanders and those who were within gunshot-hearing distance fled for their dear lives just as the gunmen sped off untraced.

A viral video, which our Correspondent monitored, shows the post-killing scene where lifeless bodies of four men lay in the pool of their blood after the shooting.

It was gory sights to behold as men and women as well as youths in the area lamented the killings which they described as one killing, too many.

Voices from the trending video identified some of the victims as “Ajigwo” and “Kalisia.”

The President-General of Nawfia Progressive Union, Chief Daniel Okoye, was swift in his reaction, expressing deep shock over the tragic news of the attack at the Afor Market Junction in Nawfia Community.

In a statement he issued on the incident and made available to newsmen shortly after the killings, he stated: “The incident resulted in multiple casualties, caused by unknown assailants who carried out this senseless act of violence.

“I strongly condemn this heartbreaking incident and the attempt to disrupt the peace of our beloved community. I have already contacted the relevant security agencies, and investigations are underway to uncover those responsible.”

Okoye appealed to the indigenes of the community “to remain calm, stay vigilant, and continue to cooperate with security operatives as they work tirelessly to restore normalcy and ensure our safety.”

The PG consoled the families affected by the dastardly act, assuring that “we are fully committed to supporting efforts aimed at protecting lives and maintaining peace in Nawfia.”

Also reacting to the dastardly act, the State Police Command linked the killings to cult-related activities, avoiding confirming any death incident resulting from the attack.

In a press statement issued by the State Police Command and made available to newsmen yesterday, the police update traced the killing to “cult-related attack that occurred on the evening of 7th December 2025 at Afor Nawfia Market, along the Onitsha–Awka Old Road.

“It will be recalled that operatives of the Command attached to the Special Anti-Cult Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, had, four days earlier, acting on credible intelligence about a planned rival cult confrontation, arrested two dangerous suspects and recovered a firearm from them. The arrested suspects have been assisting the Police with valuable information aimed at preventing further cult-related violence within Awka and its environs.

“Despite these proactive efforts by the Command operatives, some members of the same gang, on the evening of 7th December 2025, operating in a black Lexus Jeep with registration number yet unknown, stormed Afor Nawfia Market and opened fire indiscriminately. The violent attack resulted in the fatal injury of four persons, after which the assailants fled the scene.

“Although the hoodlums escaped before police arrival, preliminary information obtained at the scene has provided useful leads, and the Command is already acting on them to ensure the perpetrators are tracked down and arrested.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains resolute in its determination to rid the State of cultism, violent crime and all forms of criminality. Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress,” the statement added.