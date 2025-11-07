Police launch search for missing 38-year-old FRSC officer, daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a search for a 38-year-old female officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), SRC Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, and her daughter, Sewa Lasisi, who have been missing since November 2, 2025.

The FRSC officer and her daughter reportedly left their residence at Obasanjo Hilltop Estate, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on the said date but never returned.

Efforts by family members and colleagues to reach them through phone calls and other means have been unsuccessful.

Their disappearance was formally reported on Tuesday at the Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters by an FRSC officer serving in Abeokuta, accompanied by members of the victims’ family.

Confirming the development in a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, said Commissioner of Police Lanre Ogunlowo has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to determine their whereabouts and ensure their safe return.

Odutola urged members of the public with useful information to assist the police.

She advised anyone with credible leads to contact the nearest police station or call the Ogun State Police Command’s emergency numbers: 0800 000 9111, 0915 957 8888, or +234 803 860 9898.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested two Cameroonian nationals linked to a notorious syndicate allegedly involved in luring and kidnapping unsuspecting victims under the guise of processing foreign visas.

The command’s spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Omolola Odutola, disclosed that on Tuesday, at about 10:30 a.m., operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Eleweran, responded to a distress call from a Cameroonian woman who recounted how she had been deceived into Nigeria by a fellow Cameroonian identified as Donald.

According to Odutola, the victim said she arrived in Nigeria on September 29, 2025, after Donald promised to help her secure a Canadian visa.

Upon landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, she was received by the supposed “agency” and transported to Mowe, Ogun State, where she and her 23-year-old younger sister were held hostage.

“On November 3, the victim escaped from captivity and alerted the police, revealing that more victims were being held in a two-bedroom apartment in the Pakuro area of Ogun State,” Odutola said.

Following the report, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the hideout and rescued another victim, Kengne Maeva, unhurt.

Two suspects Ndzana Kamga Isidore and Tingue Stephen, were arrested at the scene, while the principal suspect, Donald, remains on the run.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims’ family members in Cameroon had paid 3,600,000 CFA as ransom into the bank account of the fleeing suspect.

Reacting to the development, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, directed continuous monitoring of similar criminal activities across the state.