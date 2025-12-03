Police move to protect 150 public schools, infrastructures in Yobe

The Yobe State Police has convened a strategic security conference on the protection of 150 secondary schools and infrastructural facilities in the 17 Local Councils of the state.

The conference was attended by the Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Ado; Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Heads of Departments (HODs), and commands’ management team.

The participants are meant to strengthen policing to combat emerging security threats, particularly to the over 150 secondary schools and colleges across the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Abdulkarim Dungus, stated in a statement that the convened security conference followed the directives of Governor Mai Mala Buni on the temporary closure of all boarding secondary schools, as a proactive safety measure.

The state police commissioner, therefore, ordered immediate deployment of personnel for the implementation of the adopted security strategies in each of the public schools, including the dozens of infrastructures sited in communities.

He, however, charged the DPOs and tactical commanders to develop what he described as robust action plans and as well as engage more closely with community leaders, vigilante groups and the Neighbourhood Watch to ensure an inclusive and secured environment.

Ado emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration, early warning and intelligence sharing mechanism to safeguard people’s lives and property. He added that the community-driven security structures be activated to ensure the protection of both the schools and infrastructures.

The CP also ordered the strengthening of visibility policing, intensive patrols, night detachments, and the rapid response tactics against any threat of kidnapping, insurgency, and other criminal syndicates.

He, therefore, called on residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant by supporting the security agencies with credible and timely information to sustain peace and stability in the state.

“We’ll continue to deploy strategic policing measures to guarantee public safety, particularly in and around school environment and communities,” he assured.