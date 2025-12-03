Police nab four suspects, recovered two stolen rifles in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the recent attack on personnel at Tonninno Filling Station on Elioparanwo Road in Port Harcourt.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) led the investigation, swiftly utilising intelligence-led policing and technical support to track down the suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects have been involved in multiple crimes within the state.

The suspects and recovered rifles are currently in custody, cooperating with the investigation team.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and recover the rest of their operational weapons.



The state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the diligence and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation, ensuring that perpetrators of crime face the full wrath of the law.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities, assuring ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the gang and recover their operational weapons.