Police nab three over ₦18m cement diversion in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has uncovered and foiled an alleged large-scale cement diversion scheme, arresting three suspects over the unlawful diversion of 900 bags of cement valued at about ₦18 million in Ibadan.

The suspects were apprehended following actionable intelligence that led police operatives to the Soka area of Ibadan, where a Dangote truck allegedly used to divert the cement was intercepted.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayanlade Olayinka, said the consignment was secretly diverted from its original delivery destination and sold before police intervention.

According to him, intelligence received by officers attached to Sanyo Police Division on December 31, 2025, revealed that a truck conveying 900 bags of cement had been fraudulently diverted from its lawful route.

“On 31st December 2025, intelligence received through our robust intelligence-led policing efforts indicated that nine hundred bags of cement, concealed in a Dangote truck, had allegedly been stolen and diverted from their original delivery location,” Olayinka said.

Police investigations revealed that the cement, originally meant for delivery to the Adewole area of Ilorin, Kwara State, had already been sold to two individuals in Ibadan before the alarm was raised.

The alleged buyers were identified as Durodola Ifeoluwa (29) and Nafisat Moruf (31), both residents of Ibadan. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a team of operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer moved to the scene.

At the location, police arrested the truck driver, Usman Jubril (26), alongside the two alleged receivers of the cement. The Dangote truck and the full consignment of 900 bags of cement were recovered and secured at the police station.

Olayinka disclosed that further investigation confirmed that the consignment was unlawfully diverted from the intended receiver, describing the act as a clear case of criminal breach of trust and theft.

“The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime and are currently in police custody, cooperating with investigators,” he said, adding that they would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, commended the operatives for their swift response and effective use of intelligence in cracking the case.

CP Haruna also praised the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for strengthening intelligence-led policing across the country, noting that the success recorded in the case was a direct result of proactive policing strategies.

He reiterated the Oyo State Police Command’s commitment to protecting public and private property, enforcing accountability, and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

The police boss further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station, assuring residents that the command would continue to safeguard lives and property across the state.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, the police said.