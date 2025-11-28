Police nab two hoodlums for killing inspector in Ondo

.Warn against assaults, attacks on personnel

OPERATIVES of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two hoodlums for allegedly stabbing an officer to death in Akure, the state capital.

The suspects, Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32, allegedly attacked the police inspector during an altercation at Oke-Arata, within Arakale axis.

The tragedy occurred a few days after a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was stabbed to death by a mentally unstable man in Oba-Ile area of Akure.

According to sources, after the inspector, who was recently transferred from the Anti-Cultism Unit to B-Division, was stabbed, the area was thrown in a pandemonium as residents and traders hurriedly fled the area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the officer was rushed to the hospital after the attack, but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response. Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police (CP) deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident. They include Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32.

“The injured officer was also rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, the police inspector sadly passed away while receiving treatment. The follow-up operation conducted last night formed part of the command’s sustained and strategic efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breach of public safety,” Ayanlade added.

Meanwhile, the command warned that it would not tolerate any form of assault or attack on police officers, adding the Nigeria Police Force ((NPF) would not hesitate to deal decisively with any personnel infringing on the rights of the citizens.

“The arrested suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. The command strongly cautions members of the public against circulating unverified information capable of causing panic, creating unnecessary fear, or diverting critical security resources,” Ayanlade stated.