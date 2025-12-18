Police neutralize two suspected kidnappers, rescue victim

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim and neutralized two suspected kidnappers in a daring operation carried out by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex.

According to a statement signed by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, the victim, a female resident of Omademe Community, was abducted on Friday, December 5, 2025, along Ozuaha Road in Emohua Local Government Area.

SP Iringe-Koko stated that the victim’s brother approached the police on December 9, 2025, seeking assistance to secure his sister’s release.

The abductors had demanded a ransom of N1.2m and threatened to kill the victim if the payment was not made promptly.

“The police operatives, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice, swiftly mobilized and executed a carefully planned operation to rescue the victim,” SP Iringe-Koko said.

She explained that at about 11:30 a.m., the police team, led by seasoned operatives and using intelligence-led operations, covertly stormed the kidnapper’s hideout located in a forested area off Ozuaha Road, where the suspects were sharing the ransom.

According to her, upon sighting the police operatives, the heavily armed kidnappers opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“The police, displaying exemplary bravery and professionalism, neutralized two of the kidnappers, while others fled into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The victim was rescued unhurt, and part of the ransom was recovered. Other exhibits recovered at the scene include one pump-action rifle, five live cartridges, two expended cartridges, and one locally-made pistol.”

SP Iringe-Koko quoted the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, as commending the bravery and dedication of the operatives involved, who put their lives on the line to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

The police are urging anyone with credible information about the fleeing suspects to come forward and assist the authorities.