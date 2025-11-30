Police recover N23m in lost gold coins in Borno border community

The Borno State Police Command has recovered N23 million worth of lost

gold coins at Malam Fatori in Abadam Local Government.

According to the police officers deployed to the border community police outpost with Niger, the gold coins remained intact without any damage.

Officials of the Abadam Local Government on Saturday in Malam Fatori stated that the discovered gold coins, valued at N23 million, belong to an anonymous middle-aged mother of six children.

Overwhelmed by the discovery of the gold coins, the woman, who had been living on the shores of Lake Chad, said, “Today I am full of joy and excitement over the discovery of my treasured gold coins missing since 2012, when Boko Haram insurgents torched many houses and shops in our community,” stressing that no single gold coin was found missing or damaged during the invasion of Malam Fatori by the insurgents.

A senior official of the council also commended the police deployed to protect people’s lives and property in the Lake Chad region.

Beyond the discovery of N23 million worth of gold coins, the Abadam Council official noted that the response of the police in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations is a morale booster to both the military and other security agencies in the Lake Chad Basin, comprising eight Local Governments in the state.