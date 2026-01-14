Police recover rifles, ammunition in Delta raid on suspected kidnappers

The Delta State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its efforts to curb kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the state with the recovery of firearms, ammunition and other incriminating items.

The recovery followed an operation by operatives of the CP Special Assignment Team, acting on intelligence that about six suspected kidnappers had been sighted along a bush path in the Upper Agbarho area of Delta State.

At about 9:35 p.m. on January 11, 2026, operatives led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Julius Robinson, in collaboration with community vigilantes, carried out a covert operation and cordoned off the suspects’ hideout in an uncompleted building in the area.

Spokesperson of the command, Bright Edafe, said the suspects opened fire on sighting the police team. He said the operatives responded with superior firepower, forcing the hoodlums to flee with varying degrees of injuries, abandoning their weapons and other items.

Exhibits recovered include one FNC rifle loaded with one round of live ammunition and one pump-action gun with 32 rounds of live cartridges.

“All exhibits have been recovered and taken into custody, while a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Edafe said.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aina Adesola, commended the operatives for their bravery and effective use of intelligence.

He said the command remained resolute in denying criminal elements the space to operate, warning that Delta State would continue to be hostile to all forms of criminality. The commissioner added that the protection of lives and property remained his top priority, assuring residents of sustained intelligence-led operations and visible policing.