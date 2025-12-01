Police reinforce ban on commercial motorcycles in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has ordered the strict enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles and reiterated that operators who violate the directive will be arrested and prosecuted.

The command also reinforced the restriction on commercial tricycles from operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am, reminding the public that the policy earlier announced by the Kano State Government remains fully in effect.

The renewed action follows heightened security concerns in the state, compounded by frequent incursions of bandits into communities bordering Katsina State.

Authorities said the enforcement of the ban will cover nine local government areas: Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo (Jido area), and Dawakin Kudu (Tambuwal, Gurjiya and Jido wards).

In a statement issued on Monday, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said enforcement teams have been empowered to identify and arrest individuals who defy the ban, as well as curb the spread of false information capable of causing panic.

“The Kano State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in the State, hereby reiterates the enforcement of the existing ban on the conveyance of passengers on all forms of motorcycles and the restriction of commercial tricycles from operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am daily in the State,” Kiyawa said.

“The laws providing for these bans as earlier announced by the Kano State Government remain in full force… The Command wishes to remind the public, particularly operators of motorcycles and commercial tricycles, that these measures are designed to enhance public safety and security across the State.

“Any person found operating motorcycles or tricycles in contravention of the ban or restriction will be promptly arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, urged residents to comply with the regulations and cooperate with security agencies in maintaining order.

Residents were also encouraged to report violations or suspicious activities through the command’s emergency lines: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926.

Kiyawa noted that the enforcement effort includes collaboration with the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), stressing that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure full compliance for the safety of residents.