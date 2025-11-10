Police rescue 15 young women from sex trafficking syndicate in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued 15 young women from a sex trafficking syndicate and arrested three suspects during a sting operation at the weekend.

The operation was carried out at an apartment in Alagbaka, a highbrow area of Akure, the state capital, where the suspects were allegedly exploiting the victims under the guise of job recruitment and social media content creation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, the victims, aged between 20 and 26, were manipulated by the prime suspect, Joshua Jayeola, and his accomplices into sending nude images and videos, which were then distributed to clients who paid for sexual services.

Ayanlade disclosed that investigations revealed the syndicate lured its victims from across the country with fake promises of lucrative employment opportunities, including domestic work, ushering jobs, and overseas placements.

He urged parents and guardians to verify job offers and recruitment agents before allowing their wards to travel, reaffirming the command’s commitment to dismantling human trafficking and sexual exploitation networks in the state.

“The arrangement not only facilitated exploitation but also highlighted how organised criminal elements prey on the vulnerability of unsuspecting young women seeking legitimate opportunities,” Ayanlade said.

“The principal suspect reportedly received the largest share of the proceeds, while the operation was disguised as producing ‘relationship content’ on social media, misleading the public and masking criminal intent.

“Evidence indicates that the apartment was specifically rented to facilitate these activities, prompting the Commissioner of Police to direct that the landlords be invited for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Following the rescue, the 15 victims were taken to the Police Hospital in Akure for medical care, psychological evaluation, and counselling.

In line with a victim-centred approach, the Commissioner of Police directed that the case be transferred to the Command’s Gender Desk for further investigation, counselling, and reintegration of the victims into society.

He also issued a marching order that all arrested suspects be prosecuted, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.