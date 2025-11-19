Police rescue fake soldier from mob, nab cultist terrorising Ogun community

OPERATIVES of the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) in Ogun State have rescued a fake soldier, Robinson Godday, from mob action in Olomore area of the state.

Godday, who was in military camouflage, allegedly snatched two mobile phones from a young man in the community. The victim reportedly raised the alarm, which attracted the attention of the mob, which immediately pounced on the fake soldier and injured his leg, preventing him from escaping with the two phones.

His arrest followed a distress call intercepted by the Command’s Cyber Centre, alerting operatives that a man dressed in full military camouflage was seen in the midst of the crowd and was about to be lynched.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, stated that the fake soldier would have been lynched but was rescued by SWAT operatives.

Odutola said the stolen phones were recovered by members of the public and returned to the rightful owner.

She explained that the suspect later confessed that he was not a military officer, admitting that he had stolen the military uniform from a soldier serving at Ojo Military Barracks, Lagos, who is serving in the North-East.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, who frowned upon street justice, directed that intensified raids, stop-and-search operations be augmented in the Olomore axis to curb criminality.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue to unravel the full extent of his activities and identify possible accomplices.

Relatedly, Ogun State Police Command arrested a 24-year-old suspected cultist, Sulaimon Laja, for allegedly terrorising residents of Igbesa community in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Council and surroundings.

The suspect, who was said to be a member of Aiye Confraternity, disguised himself to hide from the police.

Odutola said on sighting the suspect in his fake appearance, the police immediately arrested and asked him to lead them to their hideout where a thorough search led to recovery of a single barrel gun as exhibit.

She expressed that the suspect confessed to cult-related activities and crimes perpetrated by his group, adding that the command had launched a manhunt for the fleeing members to ensure their quick arrest.

From Segun Ayinde, Abeokuta