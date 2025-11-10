Police rescue stolen boy, arrest six over child trafficking in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a three-year-old boy who was stolen in the state and arrested six members of a child-stealing and trafficking syndicate operating across Anambra, Enugu, and Lagos states.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that on September 4, following a petition from the victim, operatives attached to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, began an investigation into the case.

Ikenga explained that the petition detailed how the complainant’s daughter had left her three-year-old son in the care of one Samuel Ibe of Umusiome, Nkpor Uno, while she briefly went to her shop.

“On her return, both the child and the said Samuel were missing. Swift investigative actions by the operatives led to the arrest of the said Samuel Ibe. His confessional statement subsequently led to the arrest of his mother, Agatha Ejeweh, 35, and his younger brother, Ejeweh Chigozie Chidera, 15,” he said.

He further disclosed that operatives extended their investigation to Enugu State, where one Angela Eze, 30, was apprehended for collaborating with Juliet Onah to facilitate the transfer of the stolen child to Lagos.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives proceeded to Lagos State, where a suspect, China Cosmas, was arrested and the stolen child was successfully rescued. The child has since been reunited with his family in good health,” Ikenga added.

He confirmed that the suspects involved in the crime are currently in custody and will be charged in court upon completion of investigations.

Ikenga reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, warning that criminal elements should not consider Anambra State a safe haven for any form of criminal enterprise.