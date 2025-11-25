Police say 10 kidnapped as bandits attack another Kwara community

‎

‎The Kwara State Police Command, on Tuesday evening, said 10 people, not 11, were kidnapped at Isapa Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Adetou Ejire-Adeyemi, said there was a shooting incident at Isapa via Obbo-Ile Village on November 24, 2025.

“‎At about 1830hrs of the same date, the command received distress information on sporadic gunfire within the community.

“Swiftly responding, police operatives mobilised patrol vehicles and tactical teams to the scene.

“‎Preliminary findings revealed that at about 1805hrs, a group of armed men suspected to be herders invaded the village, shooting sporadically.

“As a result, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her leg; she has since been treated and discharged,” she narrated.

‎Ejire-Adeyemi hinted that: “Further details from police operatives discovered that 10 persons were later abducted.”

‎According to her, it was the gravity of the situation that forced the Commissioner of Police (CP) Adekimi Ojo to visit Isapa community for an on-the-spot assessment.

“‎During the visit, the CP met with traditional rulers, the Onisapa of Isapa Land, Oba Gbenga Adeyeye and Olokesa of Okesa Land, Oba Olu Fagbamila Raphael Olusegun, local and youth leaders, to assure residents of intensified operational efforts to rescue the victims safely and restore confidence in the area.

‎”A search-and-rescue operation is currently underway, involving police tactical teams and local vigilante groups, who are combing the surrounding bushes with the objective of rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits,” she stated.

She added that normalcy has been restored in the village, and the situation remains under strict monitoring.

The incident happened days after armed bandits stormed a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke-Oke-Isegun in Eruku community, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Recall that during last week’s raid, the masked men killed three people, wounded many, including a local vigilante, before making away with 38 church worshippers.

The victims included a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and children.

A source informed that three of the kidnapped victims have escaped to safety.

Eyewitnesses (names withheld) said that the recent attack occurred on Monday evening around 6:00 p.m.

One said, “Between 20 and 30 armed bandits stormed the community with a large herd of cattle, firing shots indiscriminately,” adding that: “an elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet during the incident.”

A community leader, under strict anonymity, informed our reporter on the phone that 11 people were abducted, with seven victims belonging to the same family.

Residents said the attackers, while going through the town, left bullet holes in walls and doors. Expended AK-47 shells were found scattered across the community after the gunmen fled.

Residents remain in fear as security agencies and local vigilantes intensify efforts to track the kidnappers and rescue the abducted victims.