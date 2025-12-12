Police seal fake drug factory in Lagos

Mob beats up officer accused of stealing

Lagos State Police Command has shut an illegal pharmaceutical factory in the Ojo–Ijanikin area of the state, and arrested the security guard on duty.



Large quantities of suspected fake and harmful drugs were reportedly being produced in the factory. Owner of the building hosting the factory, simply identified as Ebuka, is wanted by the police.



The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, said a major source of counterfeit medicines posing serious risks to public health was dismantled.



The factory, discovered on the top floor of a multi-storey building, housed machines allegedly used to manufacture fake drugs and alter expiry dates on products.



Jimoh said the operation followed actionable intelligence from divisional police officers (DPOs) in the area, adding that officers were searching for a key suspect, ‘one developer,’ believed to be the financier or main facilitator of the factory.



The CP said the command would work with relevant regulatory agencies to prosecute those involved and extend investigations to all linked locations.



“Section 57 (Seizure) empowers officers to seize drugs, medicines, poisons and others found illegally.



“The Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, specifically Section 9, establishes the Nigeria Police Force Squad and empowers them to investigate fake drugs. This section allows the police to assist the Federal Task Force in enforcing the Act, arrest suspects, and conduct investigations,” Jimoh stated.



He urged residents to verify the authenticity of medicines they purchase, assuring the public that information shared with the police would remain confidential.

MEANWHILE, a mob, yesterday, beat up a police officer in Oshodi area of Lagos. He was seen in a viral video pleading forgiveness while people were heard shouting ‘ole’(thief).

Responding to the video, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos, Abibola Adebisi, said the narration accompanying the video was false and misleading. She stressed that the Inspector in question is attached to the Lagos State Task force.

“He was on duty enforcing the State Government’s ban on wrong parking along Brown Street, Oshodi. In the course of his duty, he stopped a motorist who attempted to park wrongly and the motorist became violent, resulting in a heated confrontation.

“During the incident, the Inspector accidentally discharged shots on the road, and debris from the impact affected some passersby. The mob immediately gathered, during which the Inspector was violently attacked and wounded.

“The Inspector has been subjected to disciplinary actions while 13 suspects seen in the viral video assaulting the officer have been arrested. They will be prosecuted upon the completion of investigations,” she added.