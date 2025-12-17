Police tighten security for Christmas, New Year celebrations in Ogun 

• VGN deploys 400 officers to boost security

Ogun State Police Command has deployed full security operations to ensure the safety of lives and property during Christmas and New Year celebrations across the state.



The Command, however, reminded the public of its strict ban on fireworks and knockouts as their loud sounds could be mistaken for gunshots, causing tension during the festive periods.



The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a statement, said that Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and all tactical teams had been directed to increase patrols and police presence in residential areas, markets, motor parks, places of worship, hospitals and along major highways during the celebrations.



He urged parents and guardians to advise their children against using fireworks, which could lead to public disturbance, injury, or damage to property, emphasising that anyone caught would be prosecuted.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Dr Lanre Ogunlowo, has urged residents to celebrate peacefully, obey the law, and cooperate fully with the police and other security agencies. He assured the public of adequate security throughout the festive period and beyond.



The CP also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities or security concerns through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (General Complaints Line – Toll Free): 0800000 9111. Emergency Numbers: 09062837609, 09120141706, 09151027369 and 07084972994.

ALSO, about 400 operatives of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Ogun State Command, will be deployed across the 20 local councils to ensure security of lives and property during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.



VGN’s State Commander, Shola Shodiyan, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday, in Abeokuta, said the 400 operatives of the Tactical Squad would work jointly with the Nigeria Police Force to tighten security during the yuletide.



Shodiyan stated that some officers would also be deployed to forest zones to work with Forest Guards to safeguard the forest from hoodlums and criminals, who might want to use the forest areas as hideout to perpetrate crimes during the period.

He mentioned that the command had been mandated to guard many places, including the mosques, churches, marketplace, schools, motor parks and public gatherings, to ensure the safety of residents during and after the celebrations.



The Commander said: “About 400 operatives of the Tactical Squad will be deployed to the 20 local councils of the state, strictly on joint operations with the Nigeria Police Force.



“Officers will not be deployed to forest zones. Already, Forest Guards have been mandated to take care of the forest zones in the state. We have been mandated to look after churches, mosques, markets, motor parks, schools and other public gatherings, particularly those located in secluded areas.”