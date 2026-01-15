Police urge port security officers to boost information sharing at Western Ports

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, has urged Port Security Officers and Chief Security Officers of terminal operators across the Western Ports corridor to sustain effective information sharing and promptly report suspicious activities that could undermine port security and economic activities.

Agbaminoja gave the charge during a strategic meeting with Port Security Officers and Chief Security Officers of terminal operators across the Western Ports, as part of efforts to strengthen security coordination and improve operational efficiency within the port environment.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Isaac Hundeyin, the commissioner stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between the police and port security stakeholders to safeguard critical national assets, prevent criminal activities, and ensure seamless port operations.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, and continuous stakeholder engagement, while urging port security officers to adhere strictly to established security protocols.

Issues relating to waterways security across the Western Ports, under the code-named Operation Safe Embers, were also reviewed at the meeting.

According to the statement, the review focused on strengthening surveillance, improving patrol coordination, and enhancing intelligence sharing to effectively tackle security threats within port waterways and adjoining maritime corridors.

Speaking at the meeting, the Port Security Officer, Apapa Port, Mr Buka Kaumi, and the Port Security Officer, Tin Can Island Port, Mr Eleta Paulinus, commended the Ports Authority Police command for its professionalism and dedication in maintaining robust security across the Western Ports during the Yuletide season and into the New Year.

They noted that the command’s visible presence and effective deployment of personnel ensured a peaceful, secure, and hitch-free port environment throughout the festive period.

The port security officers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation with the command to sustain a safe, secure, and business-friendly port system across the command’s area of responsibility.