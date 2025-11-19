Printer bags life imprisonment for defiling neighbour’s daughter

A Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced a printer, Emmanuel Lakehinde to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s 11- year-old daughter in the bathroom.

Justice Rahman Oshodi convicted and sentenced Lakehinde to life imprisonment in Kirikiri Custodial Centre after he was found guilty on the two-count charge filed against him by the state government

Lakehinde was initially arraigned alongside one Sesan Oluwole before a Magistrate’s court in 2015 but Oluwole took to his heels after he was granted bail.

The first defendant, Lakehinde, thereafter appeared alone in court on July 14, 2022, for arraignment in which he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant with another at large, unlawfully had sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old girl on December 12, 2013 on Sanusi Street in Somolu, Lagos.

The prosecution said his offences contravened Sections 137 and 409 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

While delivering judgememt, Justice Oshodi held that he was satisfied that the prosecution proved the charge against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.

He said: “The charge of defilement, which is punishable with life imprisonment, reflects the gravity with which the law views the sexual violation of children, who are among the most vulnerable members of our society and who are entitled to protection from predatory conduct by adults.”

The judge said that the convict exploited his proximity to the survivor who was living in the same compound where he worked.

“You breached the trust that should exist between adults and children. The survivor, whom the prosecution observed during sentencing, is present in court today with her grandfather and was only eleven years old at the time you committed this heinous offence.

“According to the prosecution, the survivor and her family rejected your request for a plea bargain, reasonably so, because your actions have caused irreparable harm to her, and the trauma resulting from your conduct will stay with her for the rest of her life.

“While I have considered all matters presented on your behalf, I must weigh these factors against the importance of protecting children, punishing offenders, deterring others from similar offences and sending a firm message that the sexual exploitation of children will not be tolerated in our society,” the judge ruled.

Justice Oshodi sentenced Lakehinde to life imprisonment for defilement and 10 years jail term for conspiracy.

The judge ordered that the sentences should run concurrently and that the convict’s name be entered into the Sex Offenders Register in accordance with the provisions of sections 33 and 38 of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021.

The prosecution led by Mr Babajide Boye, during the trial, called three witnesses, including the survivor, her grandfather and a medical officer.

They gave compelling testimonies and documents tendered were admitted as evidence.

But the convict testified as a sole witness for the defence.