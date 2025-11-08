Prominent Lagos cleric, Olufemi Ibironke, dies at 76

The Founder and General Overseer of the Assembly of Faithful Church, Worldwide with it’s headquarters at Idiroko, Maryland, Lagos, Pastor Israel Olufemi Ibironke, is dead.

According to the programme of events released by members of the council of the church, service of songs and Christian wake will hold on November 12 and 13, 2025 respectively.

There will also be lying-in-state at the church premises on November 14, before interment at his Ajah resident in Lagos.

Ibironke, a multi talented man of God, would be missed greatly, for his unique way of singing, dancing and praising God, each time he mounted the pulpit to deliver sermon.