Prophet Oladele rolls out gifts to mark annual harvest on December 19

The city of Alakuko will on December 19 and 21 witness the gathering of Christian faithfuls at the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global Parish, for its annual harvest.

The church, led by the servant of God, Prophet Israel Oladele, is leaving no stone unturned this year to ensure that visitors and members attending this year’s event experience the mother of all harvests.

This year’s harvest, themed ‘Harvest of New Dimension’, will be a season of love sharing and caring for the elderly women, men, and less privileged members of the community.

At this year’s event, hope will be rekindled, and food and money will be distributed, especially to the less privileged.

According to the organisers, the man of God will be empowering over 5,000 people and will also distribute several food items, household gifts, and various household machines to people on that day. The event is free to all participants.

Prophet Genesis has also prepared several surprises for attendees and guests, including musical concerts and other attractions.

Genesis Global Parish is a prominent parish of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), a Nigerian-founded white-garment church led by the well-known Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe (also known as Prophet Genesis). It is known for its large following, vibrant services, prophetic ministry, and major events, operating from Lagos, Nigeria, with a strong presence in the Christian community, particularly within the CCC denomination.

The harvest is an annual programme aimed at uniting believers, praying for the sick and those in need, and demonstrating love to everyone who seeks it.