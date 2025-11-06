Protest rocks Jalingo as alleged ghost workers demand reinstatement, unpaid salaries

Tension gripped Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, on Thursday, as individuals identified as alleged ghost workers in the state staged a peaceful protest at the TY Danjuma House, demanding reinstatement and payment of four months’ outstanding salaries.

The protesters, who claimed to be genuine employees wrongly labelled as ghost workers despite completing the state government’s verification exercise, called on Governor Agbu Kefas to intervene and address their plight.

Chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Pay Us Our Salaries!” and “Four Months No Be Four Days!”, the demonstrators decried the hardship caused by their removal from the state payroll.

One of the protesters said, “We have worked tirelessly and deserve our pay. We are not ghosts; we are humans with families to feed.”

Security personnel were deployed to the protest venue to maintain order, ensuring the demonstration remained peaceful throughout the morning.

Addressing the protesters, Governor Kefas assured them that workers with verified employment records would begin receiving their payments from Monday.

He further stated that those with irregular employment details would have their cases reviewed to determine their eligibility for payment.

In other news, the Taraba State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Agbu Kefas, citing his remarkable performance and commitment to the welfare of the people.

The resolution was adopted during the plenary session last week, where lawmakers commended the governor for his people-oriented policies, the restoration of peace, and the strides made in infrastructural and social development across the state.

Members of the Assembly noted significant security improvements, which have enabled many farmers to return to their farmlands, boosting agricultural productivity.

They also applauded Governor Kefas for increasing the state’s minimum wage from N18,000 to N70,000, a move they collectively described as unprecedented and reflective of his dedication to workers’ welfare.

The lawmakers further commended the governor’s initiatives in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and infrastructure. In particular, they highlighted his free basic education policy and the payment of examination fees for students as key measures improving access to quality education in the state.

Reaffirming their loyalty and support, the legislators expressed complete confidence in Governor Kefas’ leadership and his vision for sustaining peace, unity, and development across Taraba State.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Taraba State Governor on Legal Matters, Barrister Sani Marke, has hailed Governor Kefas’s defection to the APC, describing it as a bold and strategic move aimed at accelerating development and fostering political stability in the state.

This is despite a rejection from the APC Youths Council, Taraba State chapter, which unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Kefas, asserting that his political ideology and leadership style do not align with the progressive principles of the APC.