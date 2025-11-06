Radda flags off ₦31.8b Zobe Phase 1B water project

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, has flagged off the N31.8 billion Zobe Phase 1B water project, which is expected to provide clean water to dozens of communities in five council areas of the state.

The flag-off, held on Wednesday afternoon at the Kafin Soli Booster Station in Kankia council area, is expected to end a four-decade drought of portable water to many of the benefiting communities.

Some of the communities expected to benefit from the project include Karofi-Radda, Kafin Soli, Tafashiya, Kankia, Koda-Charanchi, Yarranda, Tashar Albasa, Are-Cika Koshi, Faduma, Tudun Kaadir, Rijiya Mai Siminti, Lambar Rimi, Abukur, Tashar Bala, and Batagarawa, among others.

Speaking, Radda reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every citizen enjoys access to clean and safe water.

He said the project is a promise finally fulfilled, adding that the Zobe Dam, which would be the source for the water supply, had been underutilised since its completion in 1983.

He stated that the project, awarded to Mutual Commitment Company Limited (MCC), would not only provide clean and sustainable water but also create new opportunities in agriculture, job creation, and industrial development.

He said, “This project is not just about pipes and pumps; it’s about life, health, and dignity.”

Governor Radda assured that his administration would maintain transparency and strict supervision throughout the project’s execution to ensure quality delivery and timely completion.

He emphasised that every stage would be closely monitored to guarantee value for money and tangible impact on citizens.

He said the water project aligns with the broader Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiative under the World Bank-supported SURWASH Programme, which is already expanding access to clean water in eight local government areas of the state.

Governor Radda highlighted the broader socio-economic benefits of the project, including job creation, empowerment of local suppliers, and stimulation of small businesses.

He, however, called on MCC to deliver the project with speed, excellence, and integrity, stressing that the hope of millions depends on its successful completion.

He also said rehabilitation works are ongoing at Ajiwa, Danja, and Sabuwa Dams as part of wider efforts to enhance water security and resilience across the state.

“Our goal is not just to build new systems but to create sustainable infrastructure that will serve generations to come,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Dr. Bishir Gambo, described the flag-off as a major milestone in Radda’s efforts to guarantee safe and reliable water for residents of Dutsin-Ma, Kankia, Charanchi, Batagarawa, and Katsina council areas.

Gambo said the project reflects the governor’s belief that access to clean water is a right, not a privilege.

He added that the project would help reduce waterborne diseases, improve sanitation, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens.

The Group Managing Director of MCC Limited, Mr. Liu Zhaolong, commended Radda for his vision and commitment in reviving the Zobe project and turning it into reality after decades of delay.

Zhaolong recalled that in 2023, the governor personally visited the site and challenged the company to ensure visible progress before the rainy season, a directive they successfully met.

“For the first time, our teams worked day and night. The Governor honoured every financial commitment, and together we achieved 100 per cent water output before the rains,” he said.

He noted that the project has already improved agricultural activities and boosted local trade, showing how access to water drives economic growth.

He assured that MCC will complete the project within one year, adhering to high standards while training local engineers in water management and system maintenance.

The executive chairman of Kankia council area, Hon. Lawal Abdullahi, expressed appreciation on behalf of all five benefiting council chairmen, thanking Governor Radda for his dedication and practical leadership.

“This project directly touches the lives of our people,” he said. “We thank the Governor for this life-changing intervention and assure him of our continued support,” he added.