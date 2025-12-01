Raise your children, wards righteously, Muoka charges parents

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Worldwide, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on parents to warn their children and those around them against evil.



The cleric lamented that many things are taking children away from the kingdom of God, and if care is not taken, they might end up being wayward and, in the end, miss God’s plan for their lives.



The preacher mentioned drugs, stealing, yahoo yahoo, kidnapping, killing, prostitution, men dressing like women or plating their hair like women, abortion and idol worship, among others, as sins.



Describing them as an abomination before the Lord, Muoka stressed that they are rampant these days.



According to him, the Lord frowns at them seriously, and they stand as an obstruction to making heaven.



The cleric, who spoke at the two-day crusade of the church, themed: “Hope for the needy” held its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos, from November 29 to 30, implored: “Parents make sure you speak to your children and those around them to come out of evil and stealing. Your children and wards are under you; they must come out of unrighteousness, fraud, yahoo yahoo, prostitution, abortion, killing of unborn babies, and kidnapping.

You know that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God, including murderers, ritualists and those involved in drugs.”



Speaking on the topic: “Hope for the needy, part 1, Muoka explained that God ordained the special programme to meet the needs of everyone present at the two-day crusade.”

