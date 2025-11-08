Residents hail Kwara governor for citing varsity in community

The people of Alalubosa community in Oke-Oyi/Oke-Ose/Alalubosa ward of Ilorin East Local Council of Kwara State have hailed the citing of the state University of Education (KWASUED) and a Smart City projects in their community.

A statement signed by the Alangua (traditional head) of Alalubosa, Alhaji Shonibare Sakariyah, the community ‘s spokesman, Dr. Babatunde Ibrahim Saka and the Chief Imam of Alalubosa, Shittu Salahudeen commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the monumental projects in their community reads: “We would like to extend our gratitude to the governor. We appreciative the establishment of the Kwara Smart City project, which includes the Kwara State University of Education, in Alalubosa community, and other notable initiatives like the Renewed Hope Housing Estate.