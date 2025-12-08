Retired judge’s murder: Police nab prime suspect, recover victim’s phone

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command, Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), have arrested the key suspect alleged to have murdered the retired High Court Judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest yesterday, said the suspect, Godwin Mngumi, 25, who served as the night security guard at the Judge’s residence, was arrested in Anambra State on December 6, 2025, following intelligence-led operations by detectives.



The body of Justice Okogwu, an Asaba-born former judicial officer, was discovered penultimate Sunday night at her residence behind The Pointer Newspapers office in Asaba.



Family sources said the attackers tied her hands and legs, ransacked the house, and left clear signs of a deliberate and violent assault— hence the initial suspicion quickly fell on the night security guard assigned to her residence, who suspiciously vanished immediately after the incident.



Edafe also confirmed that the mobile phone of the late jurist was recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest—an incriminating detail described as a “critical link” to the crime.



He stated that Mngumi had confessed to the murder, telling detectives that he invited two accomplices—Nnaji Obalum and another at large—to the Judge’s home, where they allegedly carried out the gruesome crime.



Police sources disclosed that Obalum has since been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched for the third suspect, whose identity has yet to be publicly revealed.

Edafe described the arrest as “significant but not conclusive,” stressing that the third suspect remains a high-priority target.



“This was a brutal and heartbreaking crime against a respected member of the judiciary,” he said. “We are determined to track down the remaining suspect and unravel every detail behind this heinous killing.”He assured the public that updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.