guardin-logo

Others

Search Guardian News

Rivers government revokes land for waste disposal project

By : Obinna Nwaoku

Date: 25 November 2025 7:15am WAT

Rivers-State-on-map-used-to-illustrate-the-story-780×470

Rivers State Government has revoked rights of occupancy and proposed the acquisition of a parcel of land at Igwuruta for the establishment of a waste disposal and recycling facility, citing overriding public interest.

According to a notice issued by the government, the land, measuring approximately 65,757.74 square metres, is required for the implementation of the REWAMA project, aimed at improving waste management in the state.

The notice, sighted by The Guardian, was said to have been published in accordance with Section 28 of the Land Use Act, Cap L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and served as a formal notification to all parties with interests in the land to surrender their rights and interests to the government.

Related News

However, in the notice, the government has provided a schedule detailing the boundaries and coordinates of the affected land, which is located in the Ikwerre Local Council of Rivers State.

The move is expected to facilitate the development of a waste disposal and recycling facility, enhancing environmental management and public health in the state.

Tags:

Join Our Channels
Related News