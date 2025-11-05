Rivers launches Sexual Assault Referral Centre to support survivors

The Rivers State government has inaugurated a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), marking a significant step in the fight against sexual violence.

The centre, located at the State’s Safe Home in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment where survivors of sexual violence can access medical, psychological, and legal assistance.

Representing Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the official launch, the Rivers State Head of Service, Dr Inyingi Brown, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring justice and providing relief for victims of sexual assault in the state.

The Governor noted that the centre would serve as the first point of support for victims of sexual violence, offering them the care and assistance needed to recover from their ordeal.

He explained that the SARC is a one-stop facility designed to deliver comprehensive support services to survivors, including medical treatment, counselling, and legal aid.

According to him, the establishment of the centre represents a major milestone in efforts to tackle the growing problem of sexual violence and create a safe and supportive space for victims.

The Head of Service, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tomoniala Dieokuma-Ishmael, said the centre would address the increasing cases of sexual violence in the state.

He added that its commissioning marked a crucial step in offering vital support to victims who had previously suffered in silence, lacked access to proper care, and often faced further victimisation and injustice.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Lauretta Davies-Dimkpa, said the SARC is fully equipped and ready to handle all forms of assault, with the support of key partners including the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and the Police.

She said, “It is the beginning of hope, healing, and justice for countless individuals whose voices deserve to be heard, believed, and supported. This centre stands as a symbol of our collective commitment to ending sexual violence and creating a society where survivors are given compassion and care.”

Davies-Dimkpa encouraged survivors of sexual abuse to visit the centre for prompt assistance and intervention. In her goodwill message, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, represented by Prof Justina Jumbo, the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, commended the Ministry’s efforts and called for intensified public awareness through the media, advocacy, and social mobilisation to promote the centre’s existence and services.

In an interview, the Director of the Office of the Public Defender in the Ministry of Justice, who also serves as Coordinator of the Multi-Stakeholder Action Committee on Gender-Based Violence in Rivers State, Evelyn Membere-Asimiea, commended the government for establishing the centre, describing it as “a dream come true” and a major step towards achieving justice for victims of sexual assault.

She pledged to provide free legal services, defend victims, and prosecute offenders to ensure the centre’s success and serve as a beacon of hope for those who had suffered in silence for too long.

The event was attended by representatives of the Rivers State Family Court, FIDA, MWAN, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), security agencies, including the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Child Protection Network (CPN), Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), and the Association of Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria (AONN), among others.