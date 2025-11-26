Road crash kills eight, injures four in Oyo

Eight persons have been confirmed dead while four others suffered various degrees of injuries in a road crash along Oyo/Ogbomoso road on Tuesday night.

As gathered, the survivors are receiving medical attention at the State Hospital in Oyo town.

Also, the corpses of the victims have been deposited in the morgue of the same hospital.

It was gathered that 19 passengers were involved in the accident, out of which eight died, four were critically injured, while the remaining ones suffered minor injuries.

Confirming the incident, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mary Alo, said, “The accident occurred on Tuesday. 19 people were involved. Eight people died while four people are receiving treatment at the state hospital in Oyo town. The corpses of the victims were also at the morgue of the same hospital”.

In other news, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State has confirmed three persons dead in a road crash on Gombe–Yola Road.

Mr Samson Kaura, the Sector Commander, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He said the crash involving two cars occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, before Kashere junction in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

Kaura said that six other persons who sustained varying degrees of injuries were receiving treatment at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

The corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital in Gombe.

The commander attributed the crash to wrongful overtaking, leading to a head-on collision.

“We always advise against night driving, speed, wrongful overtaking, among others.

“Though it is the right of anyone to drive at night, if it is not necessary, kindly avoid it. The cars involved in this crash were speeding even when they were driving at night.

“At night, we must drive with extra caution and maintain reasonable speed because the car you think is far off may just be closer than you think,” he said.

The sector commander urged motorists to prioritise safety over speed and drive in a manner that does not expose them and other road users to risk.